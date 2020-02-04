Menu
Bowen Magistrates Court list
Crime

IN COURT: 18 people appearing in Bowen court today

Jordan Gilliland
4th Feb 2020 7:10 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in the Bowen court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Bowen Magistrates Court today, February 4.

Alvoen, Clayton Michael-Johan

Beath, Dylan James

Cousineau, Thomas Sage

Flynn, Keiran Robert

Gee, Alicia Renee

Henaway, Norman Lance

Jansson, Kristina Marie

Mclean, Fergus Donald

Miller, Sean

Nicholls, Christine Anne

Poli, Leigh David

Schloss, Trudie Maree

Simpson, Michael Robert

Stacey-Bray, Russell William

Tisdale, Devan Morris

Todd, Peter Charles

Van Der Veen, Timothy Roelf

Zivkovic, Stephen Ries

Whitsunday Times

