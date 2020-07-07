IN COURT: 22 people appearing in Bowen court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates court today, July 7:
Behan, Daniel Charles
Boatswain, Denika Lee
Buhagiar, Michael James
Cousineau, Thomas Sage
Davies, Cody Wiri
Doyle, Jordan James
Eyles, Ashley Reannen
Firth, Patrick William
Gonzalez-Munoz, Sabastian Alejandro
Hill, Grant Jeffrey
Hoffmann, Troy Abbie
Jansson, Kristina Marie
Miller, Darren John
Moy, Sean Michael
Mundey, Cody Beau-Dean
Nebro, Paula Marie
O’Brien, Van John
Prise, Ashley Robert
Roberts, Anthony John
Spink, Amy Leigh
Troncoso Ampuero, Denis Alejandrot
Ward, Francis David