Full list of everyone due to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today.
IN COURT: 22 people appearing in Bowen court today

Elyse Wurm
7th Jul 2020 7:24 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates court today, July 7:

Behan, Daniel Charles

Boatswain, Denika Lee

Buhagiar, Michael James

Cousineau, Thomas Sage

Davies, Cody Wiri

Doyle, Jordan James

Eyles, Ashley Reannen

Firth, Patrick William

Gonzalez-Munoz, Sabastian Alejandro

Hill, Grant Jeffrey

Hoffmann, Troy Abbie

Jansson, Kristina Marie

Miller, Darren John

Moy, Sean Michael

Mundey, Cody Beau-Dean

Nebro, Paula Marie

O’Brien, Van John

Prise, Ashley Robert

Roberts, Anthony John

Spink, Amy Leigh

Troncoso Ampuero, Denis Alejandrot

Ward, Francis David

