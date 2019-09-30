Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 23 people appearing in Proserpine court today

Georgia Simpson
by
30th Sep 2019 8:37 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in the Proserpine court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Proserpine Magistrates Court today, September 30.

NOTE: This list is updated every Monday.

Adams, Quinn Andrew

Bagot, Luke Kenneth

Beattie, Jack

Belokozovski, Peco

Borg, Vincent Peter Charles

Brewster, Adam John Arthur

Brook, Scott Edward

Dalton, Bobbie-Ann Maree

Dye, Sharon Linda

Earea, Gavin Eric

Giblett, Sarah Jo-Maree

Nielsen, Jason Anthoney

O'Hanlon, Michael Alan

Olsen, Damien Andrew Nicholi

Purtell, John Francis

Radoll, Kurt Anthony Ross

Rewiri, Tahu Martin James

Robertson, Darren Jon

Sarsfield, Niomi Beth

Sefton, Kristen Dorine

Starkey, Arron Tracey

Taylor, Anthony Robert

Warner, Jesse-Lee Wilkins, Brenden Allan

court list crime proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

