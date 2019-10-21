Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Each week, a number of people front Proserpine Magistrates Court for various charges.
Each week, a number of people front Proserpine Magistrates Court for various charges.
News

IN COURT: 24 people appearing in Proserpine Court

Georgia Simpson
by
21st Oct 2019 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in the Proserpine court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Proserpine Magistrates Court today, October 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every Monday.

Alexander, Kaylah Louise

Blewitt, Damian Gordan

Brown, Melissa Sharee

Duffy, David Bruce

Ford, Harry Peter

Gillan, Benjamin Maxwell

Hawkes, David Phillip

James, Michael Leslie

James, Michael Leslie

Kadel, Matthew Luke

Lamborne, Paul Michael

Laundry, Christopher John

Mcgowan, Toby Francis

Mckay, Jeremy Zane

On-See, Phanusit

Osborne, Timothy John

Peacock, Nathan Brett

Poid, Harrison Alfred Dick

Pugh, Timothy George Kenneth

Rewiri, Tahu Martin James

Rideout, Thomas Charles

Rowan, Danni Maree

White, Peter James

Zidek, Daniel Michael

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Scientist joins fight against cane pests

    premium_icon Scientist joins fight against cane pests

    Rural Soldier fly and cane grubs in the spotlight

    Shark attack doctor back at scene one year on

    premium_icon Shark attack doctor back at scene one year on

    News Cid Harbour shark attack doctor back at scene a year on

    Question all Australians should be asking

    Question all Australians should be asking

    News The question all Australians should be asking

    Six reforms Australia needs right now

    Six reforms Australia needs right now

    News Media outlets have joined forces to demand six key legal changes