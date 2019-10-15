Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Each week a number of people appear in the Bowen court, on a range of different charges.
Each week a number of people appear in the Bowen court, on a range of different charges.
News

IN COURT: 30 people appearing in Bowen Court

Georgia Simpson
by
15th Oct 2019 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in the Bowen court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Bowen Magistrates Court today, October 15.

NOTE: This list is updated every Tuesday.

Allwood, Phillip Michael, Mr

Anderson, Daniel James

Anderson, David Kenneth

Backo, Hannah Imcon Vevlyn

Backo, Lucielle

Bakis, Peter Jay

Bell, Talia Louise, Miss

Biggin, Wade Thomas

Cockburn, Blair Leighton

Coole, Alexander Nigel, Mr

Daley, Michael Charles

Danti, Nadia Luisa

Dye, Sharon Linda

Hudson, Christopher Edward, Mr

Jay, Luke Jeffrey

Lane, Andrew Kevin

Le, Du Hai

Limpus, Dean William

Lydom, Ben Christopher, Mr

Macs-Martin, Gabriel Asha

Marshall, Robert Luke

Neate, Noah Alexander

Odd, Hayden Kobi

Pender, Maxine Ranee

Prior, Mervyn Andrew

Rowe, MichelleSchulz,

Daniel Brodie

Spurway, Gregory James

Tetley, Brenten Trevour

Withers, Angela Jayne

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Rubbish spills after four-tonne garbage truck rolls

    premium_icon Rubbish spills after four-tonne garbage truck rolls

    News Man taken to hospital after truck rollover in Whitsundays.

    • 15th Oct 2019 9:56 AM
    BLOCKADE: Protesters target new business

    premium_icon BLOCKADE: Protesters target new business

    Environment They have been asked to leave by staff.

    ‘You have broken our daughter’

    premium_icon ‘You have broken our daughter’

    Crime Over four months a Mackay father beat and assaulted his nine-year-old daughter...

    New bridge to improve access during floods

    premium_icon New bridge to improve access during floods

    News Residents will be cut off for shorter amounts of time during floods.