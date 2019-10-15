IN COURT: 30 people appearing in Bowen Court
EACH week a number of people appear in the Bowen court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Bowen Magistrates Court today, October 15.
NOTE: This list is updated every Tuesday.
Allwood, Phillip Michael, Mr
Anderson, Daniel James
Anderson, David Kenneth
Backo, Hannah Imcon Vevlyn
Backo, Lucielle
Bakis, Peter Jay
Bell, Talia Louise, Miss
Biggin, Wade Thomas
Cockburn, Blair Leighton
Coole, Alexander Nigel, Mr
Daley, Michael Charles
Danti, Nadia Luisa
Dye, Sharon Linda
Hudson, Christopher Edward, Mr
Jay, Luke Jeffrey
Lane, Andrew Kevin
Le, Du Hai
Limpus, Dean William
Lydom, Ben Christopher, Mr
Macs-Martin, Gabriel Asha
Marshall, Robert Luke
Neate, Noah Alexander
Odd, Hayden Kobi
Pender, Maxine Ranee
Prior, Mervyn Andrew
Rowe, MichelleSchulz,
Daniel Brodie
Spurway, Gregory James
Tetley, Brenten Trevour
Withers, Angela Jayne