IN COURT: 32 people appearing at Bowen court today

Full list of everyone scheduled to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on July 28, 2020.

Full list of everyone scheduled to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on July 28, 2020.

EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates court today, July 28:

Adams, Jaymie Robert Deane

Bauer, Montessa Micaiah Helene

Boatswain, Denika Lee

Bonner, Scott Thomas

Brady, Emer Mary

Burch, Steven Andrew

Casey, Nicholas James Vaughan

Davies, Scott William

Enosa, Francis Waigana

Galbraith, Andrew Percy Charles

Hummel, Mary Tobi

Hussain, Amzad Mirza

Jennings, Gary Peter

Kokoma, Gordon Pint

Koppensteiner, Aaron

Lally, Brett Kevin

Leigh, Adam Wayne

Low, Domonic Stanley

Mcintyre, James Vicnesh

Montagut I Navarro, Jordi

Morgan, Matthew Darryl

Murdock, Dereck John

Murray, Lauren Anne

Nelson, Jason John

Payne, Shae-Leigh Jade

Sabatino, Daven Douglas

Smith, Jodie Janelle

Solomon, William Richard

Travis, Parker

Turner, Oscar Campbell

Wagstaff, Dean Raymond

Ward, Ross William