Full list of everyone scheduled to appear at Bowen Magistrates Court today. Photo: File
Crime

IN COURT: 32 people appearing in Bowen court today

Elyse Wurm
8th Sep 2020 7:17 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on September 8, 2020:

Allwood, Phillip Michael

Beasley, Chloe Lee

Beath, Jon Eryk

Bell, Talia Louise

Binsiar, Lesley Francis

Brazil, Nathan John

Burrell, Jessica Anne

Chilia, Jelany Wotanasanga

Clarke, Michael James

Dahl, William Peter

Doolah, Matthew Tomsol

Earl, Amie Elizabeth

Empleo, Francis Lloyd Fuentes

England, Rebecca

Flack, Amber Josephine

Geiszler, Mitchell James

Henaway, Shanice Ann

Ivey, Dwane John

James, Ervin Oscar

Johnson, Patrick David

Limpus, Dean William

Lohse, Malcolm Parry

Mcclintock, Adam Matthew

Monagle, Phillip Jeffery

Murdock, Arthur James

Pender, Maxine Ranee

Richards, Courtney Marie

Roberts, Anthony John

Roberts, Terrence Sidney

Schloss, Trudie Maree

Schumacher, Sharon Jane

Wallis, Robbie-John

Whitsunday Times

