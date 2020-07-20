Menu
Full list of everyone appearing in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.
IN COURT: 38 people appearing in Proserpine court today

Elyse Wurm
20th Jul 2020 7:42 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today, July 20:

Archer, Jesse James

Austin, Steve Douglas

Barr, Gavin John

Byers, Farren Shane

Cannon, Caleb Ethan

Cook, Jarad James

Cordes, Sasha Teresa Elizabeth

Coyne, Jake Michael

Dachs, Ian Stuart

Duffy, Sienna Lee-Jay

Fulcher, Kacee Lea

Gardner, Travis Ian

Gillan, Benjamin Maxwell

Gillies, Jarred Leith George

Grieve, Daniel Douglas

Hall, Jenna May Zennie

Hampstead, Alana June

Harrison, Stuart James

Hiscox, Jayden Shane

Howard, Benjamin Andrew

Isgro, Mikaela Jose

Kerr, Christopher Phillip

Lamb, Tremain Cody

Lamborne, Paul Michael

Large, Steven Leslie

Larkin, Nathann Peter

Prosser, Chardae Marie

Prosser, Kelvin James

Prosser, Richard Patrick

Reeves, Deminique Joanne

Rollins, Brittany Christine

Rowe, Michelle D

Spinks, Thomas James

Starkey, Arron Tracey

Thompson, Aaron John

Topping, James William Samuel

Wayne, Joel Mark

Wilson, Hayden Albert

