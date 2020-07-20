IN COURT: 38 people appearing in Proserpine court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today, July 20:
Archer, Jesse James
Austin, Steve Douglas
Barr, Gavin John
Byers, Farren Shane
Cannon, Caleb Ethan
Cook, Jarad James
Cordes, Sasha Teresa Elizabeth
Coyne, Jake Michael
Dachs, Ian Stuart
Duffy, Sienna Lee-Jay
Fulcher, Kacee Lea
Gardner, Travis Ian
Gillan, Benjamin Maxwell
Gillies, Jarred Leith George
Grieve, Daniel Douglas
Hall, Jenna May Zennie
Hampstead, Alana June
Harrison, Stuart James
Hiscox, Jayden Shane
Howard, Benjamin Andrew
Isgro, Mikaela Jose
Kerr, Christopher Phillip
Lamb, Tremain Cody
Lamborne, Paul Michael
Large, Steven Leslie
Larkin, Nathann Peter
Prosser, Chardae Marie
Prosser, Kelvin James
Prosser, Richard Patrick
Reeves, Deminique Joanne
Rollins, Brittany Christine
Rowe, Michelle D
Spinks, Thomas James
Starkey, Arron Tracey
Thompson, Aaron John
Topping, James William Samuel
Wayne, Joel Mark
Wilson, Hayden Albert