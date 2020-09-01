IN COURT: 50 people appearing in Bowen court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on September 1, 2020:
Allwood, Phillip Michael
Archer, Kaleal Epiha
Beasley, Chloe Lee
Beauchamp, Jacob Eric
Behan, Daniel Charles
Bell, Talia Louise
Benedetti, Karlah Toni
Bennett, Leighton Darby
Boatswain, Denika Lee
Bongers, Shane Eric Benjamin
Brazil, Nathan John
Brown, Janice Anne
Bryson, Alan
Burrell, Jessica Anne
Caddies, Clive Robert
Clarke, Jacob John
Collett, Lindsay John
Connally, Daniel Matthew
Durant, Lynda Anne
Files, Ashleigh Joyce
Gartside, Damien John
Geiszler, Mitchell James
Gordon, Patricia Anne
Henderson, Ian Harold
Hill, Grant Jeffrey
Lally, Brett Kevin
Marshall, Robert Luke
Maselli, Dominic
Mcclintock, Adam Matthew
Mcdonnell, Sarah Jean
Mclean, Fergus Donald
Miller, Iain Ross
Miller, Sean
Monaghan, Wade Patrick
Morgan, Drew Liam
Mulvaney, William John
Murdock, Bianca Estelle
Murdock, Dereck John
Pouliquen, Alice Marie
Richardson, Kate Marie
Ryle, Paul Andrew
Sammon, John Daniel
Schmidt, Darren Kenneth
Smith, Robert Nathan
Toto, Brendan Brownie
Wallis, Robbie-John
Ward, Ross William
Williams, David John
Wright, Conner Anthony
Yellub, Rizah, Miss