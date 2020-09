IN COURT: 58 people appearing in Bowen court today

Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today. Photo: File

EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on Septmeber 29, 2020:

Armitage, Jake Warren

Auda, Esko

Beasley, Chloe Lee

Beath, Jon Eryk

Beauchamp, Derek Kevin

Bechecat, Mathieu

Beck, Andrew James

Bell, Talia Louise

Binsiar, Lesley Francis

Blair, Theresa Ann Pearl

Bradley, Paula Diane

Brazil, Nathan John

Brown, Marim Ettie

Bussey, Todd Robert

Byers, Farren Shane

Collins, Nikki Maree

Craig, David Anthony

Dahl, William Peter

Earl, Amie Elizabeth

Flack, Amber Josephine

Fleming, Nicole Patricia

Garland, Courtney Vera

Gray, Martin Bryan John

Green, Karen Ann

Henaway, Shanice Ann

Hudson, Christopher Edward

Kaho, Polutele

Limpus, Dean William

Lumb, Harry Oliver

Mattey, Ryan Micheal

Mccallum, Donald John

Mclennan, Jason Mark

Mcnamara, Liam

Morris, Jacob Noel

Murdock, Arthur James

Murdock, Bianca Estelle

Muscat, Jason Christopher

O'Connor, Tiana Louise

Olumbe, Donald Washe Indeheri

Padilla, Carlo

Parter, Leroy Caleb

Paterson, Andrew Robert

Pitt, Tina Jocelyn

Roberts, Anthony John

Ryle, Paul Andrew

Smith, Jodie Janelle

Smith, Robert Nathan

Soden, Terri Louise

Spann, Luke John

Steel, Troy James

Streat, Anthony Harold

Tapim, Aubrey Evan Simeon

Tapim, Maleta Dorothy Sessie

Tapim, Phyllis Janette

Vickers, Gregory Francis

Wallis, Timothy Mervyn

Watt, Mark Edward

Weston, Damon Jacob