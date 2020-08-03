Menu
Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.
Crime

IN COURT: 73 people appearing in Proserpine court today

Elyse Wurm
3rd Aug 2020 7:25 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today, August 3:

Adams, Quinn Andrew

Amos, Jenna

Austin, Steve Douglas

Barr, Gavin John

Bekker, Zaynn Stevannes

Bermingham, Gus Arthur

Bolch, Matthew Lee

Boyle, Ethan John

Brereton, Jamie Lee

Camm, Charlie Lawson

Cannon, Caleb Ethan

Clem, Clint Lloyd

Collett, Andrew John

Collingwood, Tyson Luke

Cordes, Sasha Teresa Elizabeth

Coyne, Jake Michael

Daleb, Simplicia Fekei

Dannatt, Liam Dean

Davis, Joshua John

Diprose, Skye-Ellen Jean

Dobinson, Amy Melissa

Dua, Jaspreet Singh

Durant, Lynda Anne

Emslie, Chantelle Louise

Flohr, Keith Jacob

Geesu, Lyall John

Gillies, Jarred Leith George

Ginger, Jodie Maree

Harrison, Stuart James

Hodges, Ayeesha Susan

Hoffmann, Jordan Frances

Johnson, William Ross

Joy, Paul David

Julian, Amy Theresa Christin

Kee, Elizabeth Adele

Kennedy, Anthony Charles

Lane, Andrew Kevin

Large, Steven Leslie

Lewer, Rikki-Lee

Mailman, Cameron Paul

Maldon, Shane Stanley

Martin, Eli James Huthmann

Mcafee, Daniel Michael John

Mcrae, Margaret Ellen

Mohr, Robert John

Mwasi, Brandon Ngumbao

Obrien, Damien Allan

Paul, Abbie Tyler

Philippi, Vicky-Marie

Ponturo, Anthony Carlo

Roberts, Bryan Cyril

Rodgers-Falk, Luke Jay

Schilling, Charles Joseph

Scott, Daniel William

Sevakasiga, Peni Makuaki

Sherrington, James Victor

Shuttleworth, Jeffrey Steven

Silk, Sheldon Josiah

Silver, David John

Simpson, Peter

Smith, Elisha Jane

Starkey, Arron Tracey

Ternanov, Frank Andrew

Thackray, Dayle Ashley

Topping, Antonio Paul

Trapp, Shannon Joseph

Uren, Thomas John

Vine, Jade Cree

Wade, Kyle Leslie

Wardroper, Michael John

Wilkinson, Stephanie Anne

Wilson, Shirley Lorraine

Yongao, Lynie Pangan

