Crime
IN COURT: Drugs and drink steer motorists to court
EACH week a number of people go through Proserpine Magistrates Court for breaking the law while out on the road.
Read below to find out who paid the price this past week.
- A man was caught driving with methamphetamines in his saliva when he was driving on Shute Harbour Rd, in Jubilee Pocket on June 17. Jamie Eric Thompson was stopped by police at 3.43pm and told officers he had not had any drugs in the past 24 hours. Magistrate James Morton told Thompson he was stupid for taking meth and would get hooked if he wasn't careful. Thompson was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.
- Nicole Marie Pascoe was stopped by police on July 31 when she was driving on Beach Rd in Cannonvale. Pascoe told police she'd had six schooners of beer since 5pm after she blew 0.134 at 9.30pm. She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.
- Police stopped Mathew Brian Wilson, 49, while he was driving a motorcycle on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach. Wilson blew 0.096 and told police he'd had two glasses of homemade rum and coke before he went to get cigarettes. Wilson was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for six months.
- A man using illegally obtained marijuana to help with his back pain was caught by police while driving with the drug in his saliva on June 12. Brian David Carter, 39, was stopped on Main St, Proserpine at 10.11pm and was later fined $350. He was disqualified from driving for two months.