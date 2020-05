IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Proserpine court today

EACH week a number of people appear in Proserpine courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court May 25:

Andersen, Jack Sydney

Bekker, Zaynn Stevannes

Blair, Lachlan Charles

Boshier, Daryl Malcolm

Collett, Andrew John

Coulson, Kristopher Thomas

Dwyer, Crystal Michelle-Jayde

Kennewell, Jason Wayne

Lilly, Malcolm Ross

Lorensini, Matthew Peter

Mcavoy, Preston Kurt

Munro, Rodney Ross

Starkey, Arron Tracey

Taylor, Michael David

Trapp, Shannon Joseph

Yadav, Amit

Zysk, Leeman Steven