IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Proserpine court today

EACH week a number of people appear in Proserpine courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court June 8:

Amos, Jenna

Bacon, Rebecca Leigh

Bekker, Zaynn Stevannes

Burgess, Daniel James

Dwyer, Crystal Michelle-Jayde

Emslie, Chantelle Louise

Gabey, David John

Geesu, Lyall John

Ginger, Jodie Maree

Hodder, Daniel Robert

Magnusson, Ryan Joseph

Philippi, Vicky-Marie

Reeves, Dean Leslie

Sipi, Simoi Alexander

Spiteri, Joseph Larry]

Teunis, Mark Jacob

Thompson, Ethan James

Wang, Wen-Han

Yates, Richard Norman