gavel, court, generic
Crime

IN COURT: Full list of 35+ people in Bowen court today

Jordan Gilliland
18th Feb 2020 7:40 AM
Each week a list of people appear in the Whitsunday courtroom, for a range of different charges.

Here is who is fronting Bowen Magistrate Court today, February 18.

Bailey, Samuel James

Bauer, Claire Anne

Berrell, Daniel John

Chap Pak Pty Ltd

Chapman, Desmond Percy

Connolly, Adam Thomas

Curry, Shea Thomas

Dau, Abai Jimmy

Davies, Cody Wiri

Davis, Penelope Sarah

Deambrosis, Matthew Laurence

Dean, Nathan Eric

Dempsey, Ryan James

Dewar, Leslie James

Doyle, Jordan James

Eyles, Ashley Reannen

Flynn, Keiran Robert

Garland, Courtney Vera

Gartside, Damien John

Hankin, Wazana Anna

Henaway, Norman Lance

Howitt-Steven, Haydon Aaron

Hudson, Gregory Bryce

Knight, Brenden Charles

Lea, Adrian Miles

Leigh, Adam Wayne

Maltby, Jaime Michelle

Marshall, Robert Luke

Matheson, Dustin Thomas

Mene, Antonio David

Nielsen, David Alan

Queensland Police Service

Smith, Elisha Jane

Spiteri, Joseph Larry

Wallace, Farron Wayne

Whitsunday Times

