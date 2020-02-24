Menu
Here’s who is fronting Proserpine Magistrate Court today, February 24
Crime

IN COURT: Full list of 35+ people in Proserpine court today

Deborah Friend
24th Feb 2020 8:25 AM
Each week a list of people appear in the Whitsunday courtroom, for a range of different charges.

Here’s who is fronting Proserpine Magistrate Court today, February 24.

Beach, Jordan Keyan

Calamela, Michele

Cameron, Barry Gerard

Cannon, Caleb Ethan

Cuddy, Sean

Dau, Charlie Nabai

Dwyer, Crystal Michelle-Jayde

Edwards, Rebecca Lea

Fry, Jordan Harrison

Garms, David Richard

Glennon, Jordan Michael

Hartley, Braden Troy

Henkes, Hayden Michael

Hoffmann, Jordan Frances

Hooke, Jarrod Arthur

Isaacson, Paul Andrew

Ithurria, Patrice Pierre

James-Hankin, Maka

Larkin, Nathann Peter

Leplaa, Karl Anthony Ronald

Maddern, Ashdyn Stephen

Martin, Kenneth William

Mccormack, Daniel Reece

Murray, Lauren Anne

Neal, Britt Koa

O’Leary, Benjamin Joseph

Panschow, Daniel Murphy William Tyson

Roberts, Sean John

Schafer, Chrystopher-Lee

Stevenson, Codey Paul

Sutcliffe, Matthew Jacob

Tanna, Shaka Jonathon

Thomson, David Keith

Thornton, Ross Michael

Whitsunday Times

