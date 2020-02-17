Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Proserpine Magistrate court
IN COURT: Proserpine Magistrate court
Crime

IN COURT: Full list of 55+ people Proserpine court today

Jordan Gilliland
17th Feb 2020 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Each week a list of people appear in the Whitsunday courtroom, for a range of different charges.

Here’s who is fronting Proserpine Magistrate Court today, February 17.

Adams, Robert James

Alexandrou, Natasha Maree

Allen-Ankins, Matthew Lee

Barber, Britney Rose Alderson

Bell, Talia Louise

Blackburn, Lyndon Charles

Bloye, Joshua James

Bowie, Robert Ahmat

Buckerfield, Daniel

Cassells, Andrew John

Charleston, Lucas Andrew

Chorusch, Mitchell John

Clifford, Michael Owen

Comerford, Stephen James

Davies, Cody Wiri

Drummond, Daryl Robert

Dye, Sharon Linda

Gillies, Jarred Leith George

Hayden, Matthew Ray

Healey, Mitchell James

Heath, Casey Richard

Hicks, Sarah Jane

Howells, Richard Thomas

Hurst, Geoffrey Charles Ronald

Ithurria, Patrice Pierre

James, Michael Leslie

Lane, Cameron Peter

Lange, Warren Allan

Martinez-Solla, Ruben

Mccormack, Daniel Reece

Middleton, Karlene Louise

Morton, Belinda Joan

Moss, Shaun Robert

Pavlovich, David

Ponturo, Anthony Carlo

Reeves, Dean Leslie

Rowan, Danni Maree

Simpson, Fraser Charles

Smith, Elisha Jane

Starling, Paul Anthony

Taylor, Peter Colin Marshall

Thane, Jesse James

Thomson, David Keith

Tobin, Maree Louisa

Tonon, Corey Dean

Turton, Joshua Luke

Vickers, Tayler-Kane

Walker, Conan William

Wall, Amy Louise

Webber, Jackson Martin

Wells, Garth William

Wilkinson, Stephanie Anne

Williams, Todd John

Wilson, Mark Brian

Wright, Sam Jordi

Yongao, Lynie Pangan

proserpine court list proserpine crime proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crimes
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 will be ‘turnaround’ year for Whitsunday weddings

        premium_icon 2020 will be ‘turnaround’ year for Whitsunday weddings

        News Wedding insiders have said nuptials in the Whitsundays are looking good

        Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        premium_icon Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        News Next phase of Wonders of the Whitsundays campaign has been launched

        Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        premium_icon Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        News Special creative exhibition aims to support bushfire relief effort

        ‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

        premium_icon ‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

        News He spoke to his wife just 15 minutes before fatal head-on crash.