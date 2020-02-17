IN COURT: Full list of 55+ people Proserpine court today
Each week a list of people appear in the Whitsunday courtroom, for a range of different charges.
Here’s who is fronting Proserpine Magistrate Court today, February 17.
Adams, Robert James
Alexandrou, Natasha Maree
Allen-Ankins, Matthew Lee
Barber, Britney Rose Alderson
Bell, Talia Louise
Blackburn, Lyndon Charles
Bloye, Joshua James
Bowie, Robert Ahmat
Buckerfield, Daniel
Cassells, Andrew John
Charleston, Lucas Andrew
Chorusch, Mitchell John
Clifford, Michael Owen
Comerford, Stephen James
Davies, Cody Wiri
Drummond, Daryl Robert
Dye, Sharon Linda
Gillies, Jarred Leith George
Hayden, Matthew Ray
Healey, Mitchell James
Heath, Casey Richard
Hicks, Sarah Jane
Howells, Richard Thomas
Hurst, Geoffrey Charles Ronald
Ithurria, Patrice Pierre
James, Michael Leslie
Lane, Cameron Peter
Lange, Warren Allan
Martinez-Solla, Ruben
Mccormack, Daniel Reece
Middleton, Karlene Louise
Morton, Belinda Joan
Moss, Shaun Robert
Pavlovich, David
Ponturo, Anthony Carlo
Reeves, Dean Leslie
Rowan, Danni Maree
Simpson, Fraser Charles
Smith, Elisha Jane
Starling, Paul Anthony
Taylor, Peter Colin Marshall
Thane, Jesse James
Thomson, David Keith
Tobin, Maree Louisa
Tonon, Corey Dean
Turton, Joshua Luke
Vickers, Tayler-Kane
Walker, Conan William
Wall, Amy Louise
Webber, Jackson Martin
Wells, Garth William
Wilkinson, Stephanie Anne
Williams, Todd John
Wilson, Mark Brian
Wright, Sam Jordi
Yongao, Lynie Pangan