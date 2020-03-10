IN COURT: Name of 20+ people facing Bowen court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in court March 10:
Ashby, Jason James
Berrell, Daniel John
Boatswain, Denika Lee
Douce, Ebbannezah Raymond
Garland, Courtney Vera
Gartside, Damien John
Gibson, Jane Elizabeth
Goerlitz, Shaun Herbert
Goulding, Taylor Sky
Hudson, Gregory Bryce
Bradley Warren
Miller, Sean
Minniecon, Matthew Anthony
Mortimer, Joseph John
Pulford, Zoe
Riley, Samantha Jean
Spiteri, Joseph Larry
Tate, Wesley Ivan
Wallace, Farron Wayne
Werda, Shanta Marie
Zivkovic, Stephen Ries