IN COURT: Name of 20+ people facing Bowen court today

EACH week a number of people appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court March 10:

Ashby, Jason James

Berrell, Daniel John

Boatswain, Denika Lee

Douce, Ebbannezah Raymond

Garland, Courtney Vera

Gartside, Damien John

Gibson, Jane Elizabeth

Goerlitz, Shaun Herbert

Goulding, Taylor Sky

Hudson, Gregory Bryce

Bradley Warren

Miller, Sean

Minniecon, Matthew Anthony

Mortimer, Joseph John

Pulford, Zoe

Riley, Samantha Jean

Spiteri, Joseph Larry

Tate, Wesley Ivan

Wallace, Farron Wayne

Werda, Shanta Marie

Zivkovic, Stephen Ries