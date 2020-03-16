Menu
Proserpine Magistrates Court list March 16 2020
Crime

IN COURT: Name of 40+ people facing Proserpine court today

Jordan Gilliland
16th Mar 2020 7:28 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Proserpine courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court March 9:

Adams, Quinn Andrew

Collingwood, Tyson Luke

Comerford, Stephen James

Coulson, Kristopher Thomas

Craig, Lance Elliott

Dau, Charlie Nabai

Downie, Helen Grace

Dye, Sharon Linda

Garms, David Richard

Glennon, Jordan Michael

Graham, Joshua Michael

Hawkes, David Phillip

Heath, Casey Richard

Hecker, Sven Ole

Henkes, Hayden Michae

Hicks, Sarah Jane

Hodder, Daniel Robert

Hurst, Geoffrey Charles Ronald

Kelly, Bradley Warren

Keong, Christopher John

Lane, Cameron Peter

Litynski, Lukas Askew

Machin, Thomas Paul

Mcconnell, Christopher John

Mcgrady, Sereena Rie

Mclean, Melissa Jane

Murray, Lauren Anne

Nielsen, Jason Anthoney

Michael Andrew

Parnell, Jamie Robert

Roberts, Sean John

Robertson, Braydon Jon Ross

Southam, Rhyse Alexander

Storm, Christopher Alexander

Swanson, Brandon Harold

Sylvester, Blake Patrick

Tanna, Shaka Jonathon

Vormister, Robert Alex

Walsh, Laith Victor

Williams, Todd John

Zysk, Leeman Steven

