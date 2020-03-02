Menu
List of people appearing in proserpine Court March 2, 2020.
Crime

IN COURT: Name of 55+ people facing Proserpine court today

Jordan Gilliland
2nd Mar 2020 7:27 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Proserpine courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court March 2:

Abell, Timothy Luke

Archer, Jesse James

Barke, Ryan Albert Noel

Barr, Gavin John

Bates, Nicholas David

Behrendorff, Sharleen Erin

Boatswain, Denika Lee

Brewster, Adam John Arthur

Cadwallader, Brook Hamish Fitzharri

Casey, Kyron Mark

Cassells, Andrew John

Clifford, Michael Owen

Cordes, Sasha Teresa Elizabeth

Coyne, Jake Michael

Crisp, Trevor Andrew

Dye, Sharon Linda

Fankhauser, Ty Jaxon

Gorrie, Jordan Lee

Grainger, Timothy Shane

Hall, Shontelle Alicia-Shay

Hodges, Ayeesha Susan

Holani, Mosese Vatuniloka

Hume, Amanda Marie

Jackson, Darren Andrew

James, Michael Leslie

Kadel, Matthew Luke

Lane, Cameron Peter

Lange, Warren Allan

Lawton, Brian Lou Douglas

Leplaa, Karl Anthony Ronald

Machin, Thomas Paul

Mammoliti, Andrew Michael

Mcafee, Daniel Michael John

Mckellin, Brielle Lesley

Mckellin, Jayden Peter

Monson, Jeremy Dion

Morton, Belinda Joan

O’Leary, Benjamin Joseph

Parnell, Jamie Robert

Reeves, Deminique Joanne

Roberts, Sean John

Rowan, Danni Maree

Sarsfield, Niomi Beth

Schleebs, Jeff Arthur

Smith, Elisha Jane

Storm, Christopher Alexander

Swanson, Brandon Harold

Sylvester, Blake Patrick

Taylor, Peter Colin Marshall

Tesanovic, Guy Mladen

Tobin, Maree Louisa

Tolson, Kahle David

Valenti, Peter James

Wall, Amy Louise

Ward, Heidi Michelle

Wells, Garth William

Williams, Todd John

airlie beach crime cannonvale crime proserpine court list proserpine crime whitsunday crimes
Whitsunday Times

