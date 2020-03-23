Menu
Proserpine court list March 23
Crime

IN COURT: Names of 29 people facing Proserpine court today

Jordan Gilliland
23rd Mar 2020 9:57 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Proserpine courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court March 9:

Barr, Gavin John

Brown, Jamie-Lee Lorraine

Burke, Grenville Alan

Collie, David William

Cook, Jarad James

Coyne, Jake Michael

Craig, Lance Elliott

Dennan, Haley Margaret

Department Of Transport And Main Roads

Duffy, Sienna Lee-Jay

Fulcher, Kacee Lea

Grieve, Daniel Douglas

Halcrow, Lucas John

Harrison, Stuart James

Hume, Amanda Marie

Jackson, Darren Andrew

James, Paul Phillip

Leech, Jessica Elizabeth

Lovett, Hayden James

Maxwell, Harrison John

Mcgiddy, Jonathan Lloyd

Moss, Shaun Robert

Reeves, Deminique Joanne

Rowe, Michelle

Smith, Elisha Jane

Starkey, Arron Tracey

Walsh, Laith Victor

Ward, Heidi Michelle

Wolf, Phoenix King

