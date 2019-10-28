Menu
Each week, a number of people front Proserpine Magistrates Court for various charges.
IN COURT: Names of every person facing charges today

Georgia Simpson
by
28th Oct 2019 8:05 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in the Proserpine court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Proserpine Magistrates Court today, October 28.

NOTE: This list is updated every Monday.

Ambrose, Glenn Edward

Amos, Jenna

Bauer, Clinton Stanley

Bray, Gregory John

Brimble, Jamie Lee

Brook, Scott Edward

Bussey, Tobias Darryl James

Cannon, Caleb Ethan

Cridland, Caleb Paul

Fulcher, Kacee Lea

Gould, Brandon James

Gutierrez Cortes, Luis Ivan

Henkes, Hayden Michael

Hoffmann, Jordan Frances

Hooke, Jarrod Arthur

Hussey, Gavin John

James, Michael Leslie

Jones, Dean Milton

Kadel, Matthew Luke

Maclean, Kade Lesley

Marshall, Brenden Alan

Peacock, Nathan Brett, Mr

Plain, Nathan Christopher

Raby, Scott Andrew

Reeves, Dean Leslie

Robertson, Braydon Jon Ross

Walsh, Cailin Louise

Warner, Jesse-Lee

Wayne, Joel Mark

Webber, Jackson Martin

Wilkinson, Stephanie Anne

Wilson, Mark Brian

Witheridge, Khya

Wrangles, Brandon Michael

