Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 25 people are due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.
More than 25 people are due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today. serggn
Crime

IN COURT: Names of every person facing charges today

Shannen McDonald
by
4th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Each week a list of people appear in the Whitsunday court room, for a range of different charges.

Here's who is fronting Proserpine Magistrate Court today, November 4.

Note: This list is updated every Monday.

Amos, Jenna

Bekker, Zaynn Stevannes

Bell, Talia Louise

Brook, Scott Edward

Burford, Steven Francis

Clarke, Zeke Andrew Peter

Clifton, Alex Joseph Jack

Collett, Andrew John

Crossan, Evan Wayne

Diprose, Skye-Ellen Jean

Eworho, Stephen Joseph

Grech, Samuel Ross

Howard, Benjamin Gary

Howells, Richard Thomas

Hussey, Gavin John

Laundry, Christopher John

Lindley, vivian vincent

Lombardo, Stephen

Montesano, Jamie Sean

Myers, Christopher Mattew

Nielsen, Robert Renault

On-See, Phanusit

Panschow, Daniel Murphy William Tyson

Pugh, Timothy George Kenneth

Reeves, Joanne

Rowan, Abbey T

Rowan, Danni Maree

Storm, Christopher Alexander

Waler, Conan William

Walter, Jason Estel

court list proserpine court proserpine magistrate court whiisunday court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESCUE WRAP: Man retrieved from maxi yacht, highway crash

        premium_icon RESCUE WRAP: Man retrieved from maxi yacht, highway crash

        News Busy weekend for region’s rescuers airlifting sick and injured

        Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        premium_icon Kids as young as 8 are sexting — here’s why

        Parenting Survey reveals why Aussie children are sexting

        WHO IS OUT: Which MCU players appeared at NPL trials

        premium_icon WHO IS OUT: Which MCU players appeared at NPL trials

        Soccer Several young footballers will get the chance to be blooded into the NPL with the...

        Reports of attempted abduction in Mackay

        premium_icon Reports of attempted abduction in Mackay

        Crime Police respond to Mackay business after alarming claims