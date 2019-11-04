IN COURT: Names of every person facing charges today

More than 25 people are due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.

Each week a list of people appear in the Whitsunday court room, for a range of different charges.

Here's who is fronting Proserpine Magistrate Court today, November 4.

Note: This list is updated every Monday.

Amos, Jenna

Bekker, Zaynn Stevannes

Bell, Talia Louise

Brook, Scott Edward

Burford, Steven Francis

Clarke, Zeke Andrew Peter

Clifton, Alex Joseph Jack

Collett, Andrew John

Crossan, Evan Wayne

Diprose, Skye-Ellen Jean

Eworho, Stephen Joseph

Grech, Samuel Ross

Howard, Benjamin Gary

Howells, Richard Thomas

Hussey, Gavin John

Laundry, Christopher John

Lindley, vivian vincent

Lombardo, Stephen

Montesano, Jamie Sean

Myers, Christopher Mattew

Nielsen, Robert Renault

On-See, Phanusit

Panschow, Daniel Murphy William Tyson

Pugh, Timothy George Kenneth

Reeves, Joanne

Rowan, Abbey T

Rowan, Danni Maree

Storm, Christopher Alexander

Waler, Conan William

Walter, Jason Estel