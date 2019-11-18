Menu
Crime

IN COURT: Names of every person facing charges today

Shannen McDonald
18th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
Each week a list of people appear in the Whitsunday court room, for a range of different charges.

Here's who is fronting Proserpine Magistrate Court today, November 18.

Ashcroft, Collis John

Baker, Scott James

Bauer, Clinton Stan

Brimble, Jamie Lee

Cassells, Andrew John

Charleston, Adam Troy

Clarkson, Dyllan William

Crawford, Chris James

Cremasco, Pauline Maree

Crossan, Evan Wayne

Davies, Scott William

Downie, Helen Grace

Fulcher, Kacee Lea

Gerrard, Mitchell Graham

Graham, Rees Alan

Heath, Casey Richard

Hepburn, Shane Terrence

Hixon, Vicki Lee

Hockings, Richard Leslie

Howells, Richard Thomas

Ireland, Mercedes

James, Michael Leslie

McGowan, Toby Francis

Ongheen, Tarin Kerad

On-See, Phanusit

O'Sullivan, Nadine Donna

Robinson, Corey John

Rumble, Adrian Louis

Russell, Mark Austin

Topping, James William Samuel

Walker, Conan William

Wayne, Joel Mark

Wilkinson, Stephanie Anne

Wilson, Julia

Woodward, Samantha Ann

Whitsunday Times

