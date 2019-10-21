Menu
Each week, a number of people front Proserpine Magistrates Court for various charges.
IN COURT: Names of everyone facing charges today

Georgia Simpson
by
21st Oct 2019 8:05 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in the Proserpine court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Proserpine Magistrates Court today, October 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every Monday.

Alexander, Kaylah Louise

Blewitt, Damian Gordan

Brown, Melissa Sharee

Duffy, David Bruce

Ford, Harry Peter

Gillan, Benjamin Maxwell

Hawkes, David Phillip

James, Michael Leslie

Kadel, Matthew Luke

Lamborne, Paul Michael

Laundry, Christopher John

Mcgowan, Toby Francis

Mckay, Jeremy Zane

On-See, Phanusit

Osborne, Timothy John

Peacock, Nathan Brett

Poid, Harrison Alfred Dick

Pugh, Timothy George Kenneth

Rewiri, Tahu Martin James

Rideout, Thomas Charles

Rowan, Danni Maree

White, Peter James

Zidek, Daniel Michael

Whitsunday Times

