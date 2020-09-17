IN COURT: Names of everyone facing Mackay, Proserpine courts
EACH day a number of people appear in courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:
Mackay Magistrates Court
Ackland, Codie-Lee
Bonds, Rio Tau
Boyd, Ricky James
Brady, Kurste Rose Ellen
Conroy, Wyatt Joseph
Gilroy, Grant Robert
Gwilliams, Alwyn John
Kissier, Reece Edwin Rudy
Kulka, Troy Phillip Dwayne
Mackay Police Prosecutions
Rolingson, Ian Richard William
Scantlebury, Aethan Matthew
Sturgess, Craig Anthony
Sturgess, Craig Anthony
Van Der Berg, Nikita
Venn, Laura Grace Louisa
Proserpine Magistrates Court
Dachs, Ian Stuart
Smith, Simon
Southam, Rhyse Alexander