IN COURT: Names of everyone facing Mackay, Proserpine courts

COURT LIST: Names of everyone facing Mackay, Proserpine courts today.
17th Sep 2020 7:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Mackay Magistrates Court

Ackland, Codie-Lee

Bonds, Rio Tau

Boyd, Ricky James

Brady, Kurste Rose Ellen

Conroy, Wyatt Joseph

Gilroy, Grant Robert

Gwilliams, Alwyn John

Kissier, Reece Edwin Rudy

Kulka, Troy Phillip Dwayne

Mackay Police Prosecutions

Rolingson, Ian Richard William

Scantlebury, Aethan Matthew

Sturgess, Craig Anthony

Van Der Berg, Nikita

Venn, Laura Grace Louisa

Proserpine Magistrates Court

Dachs, Ian Stuart

Smith, Simon

Southam, Rhyse Alexander

