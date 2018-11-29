In for a long night at Raglan evacuation centre

Michelle Weir and her Husband Brett recently took over the lease of the Raglan Tavern.

Michelle Weir and her Husband Brett recently took over the lease of the Raglan Tavern. Flickr

UPDATE THIS IS NO LONGER AN EVACUATION CENTRE. SEE OUR ROLLING COVERAGE FOR THE LATEST.

RAGLAN Tavern is preparing to act as evacuation centre as winds flame an already devastating fire.

About 20 school children from Ambrose State School are in the hotel with teachers after being evacuated from school.

Publican Michelle Weir said they are handling the situation well as they wait for their parents.

More people are expected at the hotel but Ms Weir said it's still early days with most people still working to protect their properties.

"It's phenomenal out there," she said.

"All we can see is wind and smoke, it's really crazy, it's getting windier."

While Ms Weir prepares for a long night, her husband is at their property on Ambrose Bracewll Rd where the fire ripped straight through their front paddock "like a gush".

"It came that quick," she said.

"He's down there and I'm up here. He was trying to get the bulls out ...we have no idea yet how many we've lost."

QFES has issued a warning for anyone in the impacted area to leave immediately as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

The fast-moving, intense fire is travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Mount Larcom.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.