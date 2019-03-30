In full view: Collinsville's history highlighted

WELL DONE: Collinsville's Margaret Morrissey has created a coffee-table book devoted to the town's mining history and gave Terry Hansen an early look at the finished product.

A LONG-TIME Collinsville resident has turned her love of history into a new coffee table book looking at the town's mines of yesteryear.

Titled Centenary of Coal Mining in Collinsville, the book provides a glimpse of the underground workings of Collinsville's mines and open cut mining between 1919 and modern day.

The book features a series of photographs, which spans 60 pages, and is told through those images.

With three sons having done apprenticeships at the Collinsville mine, the book's author Margaret Morrissey said she thought the edition would be a memento for them and others.

"Most of the photos are men working underground so people can see what the underground mining was like, because the younger kids would never have seen one, and that's what their grandfathers and fathers worked in,” she said.

Mrs Morrissey said the book came about as a way to pay homage to Collinsville's mining history which dates back a century.

She said the project took six weeks to come together, however, it had been on her mind for some time.

"I've got some recent undercut photos from the 1920s of groups of old miners, some of whom still have descendants in Collinsville which is important,” she said.

It is the second book in two years Mrs Morrissey has put together.

Her previous book titled Collinsville Buildings came following the realisation many original buildings had disappeared since her arrival in 1957.

She said doing personal pictorial books on the computer is a wonderful way to keep memories and are easy projects to undertake, especially with so many programs available online to use.

Mrs Morrissey believes photos get lost over time and hoped her books would be easy for descendants to access.

"I like history and this was just something else to do to keep me occupied,” she said. "I think anyone can do it.”

You can find the book, Centenary of Coal Mining in Collinsville, at the Bowen Library and shortly at the Collinsville Library.