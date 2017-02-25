In love with business

FOR almost 10 years Annie Lloyd-Lewis has been getting couples together in the Whitsundays.

Starting her career as a teacher it was at her first civil ceremony that she knew what she wanted to do.

Annie turned to her husband and said "I am going to do that one day", becoming a celebrant then became her aim.

After the removal of a rule that limited the number of celebrants in the Whitsundays 12 years ago, Annie took the opportunity with both hands and created her own business called All Ceremonies.

"I am absolutely passionate about what I do. I love my job because I am dealing with different people and only have a very short time to build up a business relationship with my client," she said.

"My business relationship only lasts 12 months but the friendship goes beyond.

"I am dealing with people at a high point in their life. They are in love and their endorphins are racing through their body and they are so happy.

"My work is just a joy and people are so grateful for ideas, the care you take and the fact that you are really interested in making their event special," Annie said.

"Every bride wants their wedding to be the event that everyone is talking about, it is exciting to be a part of that and to help people realise their dreams."

The main purpose of a celebrant is to ensure that the legal component of the marriage is correct, however the "fun part" is working with a couple to make sure their ceremony meets their dreams and exceeds their expectations.

"I am genuinely passionate about what I am doing and am inspired every time I marry someone," Annie said.

This story was initially published as part of a Women in Business advertising feature in the Whitsunday Times.

International Women's Day is being celebrated in the Whitsundays on Sunday, March 5, at Lure, Abell Point Marina.