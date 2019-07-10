IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes from wild Bruce Hwy arrest

HIGHWAY TAKEDOWN: A 25-year-old man was shot by police and hit by a passing caravan after he led police on a massive car chase on the Bruce Highway this morning.

A 25-YEAR-OLD man remains in a serious condition after he was shot by police and run over after a wild chase on the Bruce Highway.

The man allegedly stole a car from a home at Tinana, Maryborough about 8am, stabbing and firing shots at a woman inside.

After leading police on a massive chase south to the Sunshine Coast, the vehicle was intercepted at Parklands.

READ: 'He was screaming at me, I was panicking': Shooting witness

The man was shot in the process and was hit by a passing caravan. He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Sunshine Coast Daily photographer John McCutcheon was at the scene on the Bruce Highway to capture the moment the alleged offender was loaded into an ambulance.

Shocked onlookers can be seen shielding their children from the chaos as they were stuck in mayhem traffic.