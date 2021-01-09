Menu
David Barwell captured this photo of flood waters rising at Lethebrook, about 5km south of Proserpine on the Bruce Highway, about 7.30am Saturday.
Weather

IN PHOTOS: Flooding inundates Whitsunday waterways, roads

Elyse Wurm
elyse.wurm@news.com.au
9th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Whitsunday residents woke on Saturday morning to discover waterways and roads had been inundated with water.

Heavy rain fell across the region, with Proserpine recording the highest rainfall in the state with a whopping 357mm of rain falling in the 24 hours to 9am Saturday.

It follows a wet few days in the Whitsundays and the Bureau of Meteorology expects the rainfall to continue throughout the weekend.

Check out the incredible flood photos taken across the region below:

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

 

Have you got flood photos you'd like to share? Email them to elyse.wurm@news.com.au

Whitsunday Times

