IN PHOTOS: Flooding inundates Whitsunday waterways, roads

David Barwell captured this photo of flood waters rising at Lethebrook, about 5km south of Proserpine on the Bruce Highway, about 7.30am Saturday.

Whitsunday residents woke on Saturday morning to discover waterways and roads had been inundated with water.

Heavy rain fell across the region, with Proserpine recording the highest rainfall in the state with a whopping 357mm of rain falling in the 24 hours to 9am Saturday.

It follows a wet few days in the Whitsundays and the Bureau of Meteorology expects the rainfall to continue throughout the weekend.

Check out the incredible flood photos taken across the region below:

