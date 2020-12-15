Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour on Monday (December 14, 2020) evening.
Coffs Harbour on Monday (December 14, 2020) evening.
News

IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain, rough seas lash the Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
14th Dec 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 15th Dec 2020 6:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RIVERS have swelled as rough seas lashed the coastline of Coffs Harbour this evening.

A severe weather warning remains in place for the region, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected to intensify into the evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the rainfall is expected to ease late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A hazardous surf warning also remains in place for the Coffs Coast today and tomorrow, and people are urged to remain out of the water.

As of noon December 14, BoM is expecting the Coffs Coast will be affected by minor flooding.

A sandbag filling station is open at Brelsford Park, with SES crews reporting over 412 sandbags have been filled, delivered or picked up today.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

bureau of meteorology coffs harbour flooding coffs harbour weather
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET SNUB: ‘The boat ramp’s a pie in the sky thing’

        Premium Content BUDGET SNUB: ‘The boat ramp’s a pie in the sky thing’

        News Disgruntled Midge Point residents say the lack of action is hampering the region’s tourism potential.

        TRAGEDY: Man dies after Airlie Beach marina boating incident

        Premium Content TRAGEDY: Man dies after Airlie Beach marina boating incident

        Breaking Police are speaking with witnesses after a man’s tinny was seen spinning in waters...

        Flashback: The rural servo with talking birds

        Premium Content Flashback: The rural servo with talking birds

        People and Places WANTED: Readers’ help to track down what happened to the Bloomsbury Bird Park

        Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Premium Content Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk breaks promise with euthanasia laws push back