Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Property

IN PICTURES: $1.1b estate boasts shopping, sports and hotel

Laura Thomas
9th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER more than two years of approvals, the Whitsunday Paradise estate in Bowen has been locked in with plans showing areas for sport, shopping and lifestyle.

The $1.1 billion masterplanned community will include 2000 houses for up to 5000 people.

With a shopping centre, petrol station, hotel, childcare centre and sports field all earmarked for the site, it was estimated the development would boost the Bowen population by 50 per cent.

The development is set to take place in stages so as not to devalue the wider Bowen market.

Whitsunday Regional Council’s development assessments manager Doug Mackay said there would be seven substages with about 20 residential blocks put on the market at a time.

Photos
View Gallery

Precinct one will include residential areas and precinct two will include multi-dwelling units, terraced housing and a retirement living development.

The third precinct will be a local activity centre with space for a range of goods and services including a shopping centre, service station and food and drink outlets.

Precinct four is for recreation and open space with sporting facilities, a club house, community hall and local parks.

A hotel development is also proposed in this precinct with dining and entertainment opportunities.

More stories

School leavers encouraged to trade Contiki for capsicums

End of an era: Bowen store to close after 70 years

Debris from disintegrating enclosures ‘completely ignored’

The fifth precinct is for environmental management and conservation with Mount Bramston and the foreshore areas set to be retained as “environmentally significant landscape features”.

The application also includes a service station, which can be operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Greater Rewards Group general manager Blake Thomas hoped preliminary works on the first stage would begin before December with a call for tenders on about $40 million of infrastructure upgrades.

More Stories

bowen whitsunday paradise housing estate photo gallery whitsunday paradise estate whitsunday regional council
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground because there is not enough workers to harvest them, despite the high unemployment rates.

        • 9th Nov 2020 5:02 AM
        St Cath’s students honoured after year of hard work

        Premium Content St Cath’s students honoured after year of hard work

        Education Students were awarded for their hard work and dedication at the annual awards...

        15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

        Premium Content 15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

        Council News Major housing developments, waste services and a parking study were all brought to...

        STORM WATCH: Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain to hit CQ

        Premium Content STORM WATCH: Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain to hit CQ

        Weather The bureau warns muggy and hot weather to create stormy conditions across central...