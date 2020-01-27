IN PICTURES: Award winners honoured in Proserpine

Jo-Anne Fraser, Jeni Borellini, Michelle Brayford and Jack Handley all received awards at the Australia Day ceremony in Proserpine.

CONGRATULATIONS to everyone who won awards at this year’s Australia Day awards ceremony in Proserpine.

Here’s why each deserving recipient was recognised:

Senior Citizen of the Year – John Penhallurick

John Penhallurick was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds.

Mr Penhallurick has been a member of the Rural Fire Brigade for more than 25 years as first officer and warden for Preston, and has been heavily involved in servicing donation bins for St Vincent de Paul across the region.

Mr Penhallurick is also been a foundation member of the Cannonvale and Proserpine Community Bank Branch and assists in delivering the bank trailer to many community events.

Furthermore, he has assisted in Meals on Wheels where he organised sponsorships and signage and played a key role in installing hand rails onsite.

Young Citizen of the Year – Jack Handley

Jack Handley was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds.

In 2019, Jack was school vice-captain, indigenous leader, house captain, care group representative, sports group president and captain of the open school boys’ rugby team.

He was a recipient of the Caltex Best All-Rounder Award and the Year 12 Australian Defence Force Long Tan Leadership Award in 2019 and was a dedicated and passionate student who was involved in all aspects of school life.

Senior Cultural Award – Jo-Anne Fraser

Jo-Anne Fraser received the Senior Cultural Award for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds.

Ms Fraser devoted more than 30 years to music in the community, participating in school choirs and playing for church services and Sunday school.

She also accompanied several performances in local eisteddfods and has been a volunteer and held positions on the board of Proserpine High School band support group, Proserpine State High School, Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling, Proserpine Community Centre Management Committee, Proserpine Whitsunday Uniting Church Congregation and Proserpine Citizens Band.

Junior Cultural Award – William Kelly

William Kelly received the Junior Cultural Award for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds.

William shone on stage in the North Queensland eisteddfod where he won ‘most enjoyable performance’ out of 3000 contestants.

He has also participated in several music and dance shows across the region and secured a spot to travel to New York in 2021 to train and perform on Broadway.

William was also the winner of the 2019 Whitsundays’ Got Talent event.

Senior Sportsperson of the Year – Ramon Hutchinson

Ramon Hutchinson received the Senior Sports Award for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds.

Mr Hutchinson holds three black belts and has spent several years supporting local karate groups.

He has travelled the country and the world with his karate and started a Proserpine dojo where he trains twice a week, as well as assisting training in Cannonvale and Hamilton Island.

Mr Hutchinson also volunteers at the Whitsunday PCYC to assist young people to develop their leadership and social skills.

Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Mikhaila Flint

Mikhalia Flint received the Junior Sports Award for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds.

Mikhaila has been a member of the Cannonvale Cannons for the past five years and has seen plenty of success in the pool.

She qualified for every event in the Australia Age Championships in Adelaide last year and achieved gold in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Mikhaila was also presented with the Country Swimmer of the Championship Award and selected for the Queensland Talent Identification Squad.

Sports Administrator of the Year – Mark Erickson

Mark Erickson received the Sports Administrator Award for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds.

Mr Erickson has coached local swimmers to state and national championships with the Cannonvale Cannons.

In 2019, he accompanied a team of swimmers to the Queensland Short Course Championships where he was awarded for his service and achievements as a coach.

Community Event of the Year – Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League: 2019 Paul Bowen Challenge

The Community Event of the Year went to Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League for the 2019 Paul Bowen Challenge.

The Paul Bowen Challenge was held over a two-day period and has continued to grow over the years with a record 90 teams competing in 2019.

The event is named after a local support legend who was a team member of Proserpine Brahmans who went on to play for the North Queensland Cowboys and captained the Cowboys in 2001.

The event is run by a team of volunteers and continues to bring people from far and wide to the region.

Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award – Jeni Borellini

Jeni Borellini received the Wally Hinchensen Volunteer of the Year Award.

Ms Borellini has lent her singing talents the local nursing home, disability support groups, indigenous gatherings and schools.

She participated in the Catholic Church choir and recently performed at the Cyclone Ada Memorial.

She has volunteered, played and sung at Seniors Week events in the Whitsundays and is an advocate bringing the community together as well as understanding Australia’s connection with neighbouring countries.

Citizen of the Year – Michelle Brayford

Michelle Brayford, Citizen of the Year for Airlie Beach, Proserpine and surrounds pictured with her husband, Karl.

Mrs Brayford has spent several years working with the 110 Whitsunday air force cadet squadron and has passed on much of her enthusiasm and spirit to the group.

She has also been a member of the Whitsunday Netball Association and Whitsunday SportsPark for more than two decades.

On top of this, she is studying a Bachelor of Education and will start teaching at Proserpine State High School this year.