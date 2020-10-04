IN PICTURES: Fans show up in force to support Muddies

Elijah (4) and Theodore (2) McIntosh at the rugby grand final in Bowen on Saturday. Picture: Laura Thomas

AFTER a 16-year grand final drought, crowds descended on the Bowen sporting complex on Saturday to cheer on the mighty Mudcrabs.

The Bowen side fought hard but unfortunately could not secure a win, going down to Mackay City 38-22.

Coach Tom Andison congratulated to Muddies on a stellar season and said the loss would spur them on next year.

“It’s disappointing, it does hurt but we’ll take that hurt and mould it into a bigger and better team for next year,” he said.

“We didn’t even have a team last years at all and City have just played in their seventh grand final in a row.

“They know each other, they play with each other and they know how to win big games whereas we’re just learning how to do that together as a team.

“I thought we had that today, but that experience and that loss today will really hold us in good stead next year.”