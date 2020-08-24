IN PICTURES: Hamilton Island’s new three-storey mansion

The house varies from one storey to three to match the sloped site. Picture: Chris Clout Designs

A THREE-storey, five-bedroom mansion will soon be built on Hamilton Island — featuring two bars, two waterfalls and million-dollar views.

The house — on a vacant lot on Plum Pudding Close — will have views over Hamilton Island Reef and Plum Pudding Reef.

The 2166sq m site is currently vacant and the house will vary from one storey to three to match the terrain of the lot.

Two waterfalls cascade from the top floor into an infinity pool. Picture: Chris Clout Designs

Designs show the house will have five bedrooms, three on the ground floor and two on the top floor, each with their own ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

The ground floor of the house will feature a gym with a mirror wall, family room with a games area and bar and 10.7 square metre wine cellar.

The bedrooms feature glass windows with views over the ocean. Picture: Chris Clout Designs

An infinity pool spans across the length of the second floor with two waterfalls cascading into it from the top floor.

Day beds will sit beside the pool on two overlooking terraces, one located beside a spacious outdoor living area complete with a bar and fireplace.

The second level also features four ponds surrounding a glass feature entrance.

The large outdoor entertaining area on the second floor features a bar. Picture: Chris Clout Designs

The two terraces overlooking the pool are joined by pavers leading to a fire pit.

A large living and dining area with a fireplace spans the southern half of the second floor.

The master bedroom is on the top floor and has a spacious ensuite with a double shower and a walk-in wardrobe that is almost 10 metres long.

Top floor bedrooms feature sweeping views over the ocean. Picture: Chris Clout Designs

A glass floor and bridge surrounded by another four ponds lead to the fifth bedroom and the laundry.

All floors include elevated garden areas with lawn areas on the eastern and western parts of the site and landscaping on the boundaries.

There is also a 50sq m space for buggy parking.

All five bedrooms have an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. Picture: Chris Clout Designs

Chris Clout Designs, who won the Building Designers Association of Queensland’s Residential Design of the Year award in 2019, created the plans for Hunter Hopkins, and Australian-based property development company.

An environmental assessment of the site identified the development will involve clearing of some vegetation but that it will not have a significant environmental impact.

Whitsunday Regional Council approved the application for material change of use for the house last week.

An Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Plan for the site must be prepared and lodged with the council for approval before work on the site begins.