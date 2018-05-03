In the blink of an eye Bullet turns one

WORK hard play hard is the motto on the Whitsunday Bullet, that sees the crew deliver a unique and unforgettable Whitsunday Island experience.

Twelve months has flown by for the swift and spacious vessel that takes tourists and locals on an incredible day tour.

A crew of four friendly larrikins, the lovely Lotty, jolly"Johno” and cool Cam with skipper Mick Ekert at the helm hosted a full boat in ideal on Friday April 27.

Skipper Mick has never lived more than a stones throw from the coast and has over a decade of experience at the helm.

With a background in sail boats Mick said working on the bullet was his dream job that allows him to be home in time for tea with his daughter.

"I skippered overnight tours for years and will always hold a soft spot for the maxi Hammer,” he said.

"Years ago I frowned upon speed boating and was all about sailing, but now I kind of eat my words everyday as I thoroughly enjoy it.

Memorable moments on the job include the "odd snorkel mask upside down and the crews antics”.

Devoted deckies Lotty and Johno know they've scored a dreamy gig, but it wasn't without some hard yakka both having studied marine biology.

"Everyone is so happy and you get to make people's dreams come true,” Lotty said.

"The crews chemistry makes you want to come to work,” Mick said.

"We all have different personalties and have a lot of fun that the guests get involved in,” Johno said.

"It comes from the top we have awesome bosses,” Mick said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The day consisted of three parts, first up paddle board and a frolic in the crystal waters of Whitehaven beach and a bake on the smooth, white silica sands.

It was back to the boat for a feed of fresh fruit before arriving at Hill Inlet lookout for a gentle bushwalk.

After ten minutes of gentle exercise just enough to zero out those consumed calories guests are welcomed with a surreal view of the swirling sands.

When guests have filled their devices with grammable content, there's time for a swim in the water with a few local mantarays or a chillax in the shade of a tree as you watch the world go by.

When hunger strikes the team had a full buffet lunch aboard with seconds and thirds if you dare, with options for coeliacs, vegos vegans and not nut friendly peeps.

A snorkel at one of the captains hidden gems will follows lunch with enough time to let your food settle and slide into your stinger suits.

Depending on the tide the day's itinerary changes making no two days the same, allowing guests to frequent the tour regularly without running the risk of boredom.

By the end of the tour it's more than likely you'll have at least four new friends by the days end, as the infectious personalties of the crew are enough to take on another day aboard the Bullet.