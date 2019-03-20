Menu
Roosters halves Cooper Cronk and Luke Keary.
Rugby League

Manly’s big boys put target on star Chooks halves

20th Mar 2019

Manly playmaker Kane Elgey has made no secret of his side's plan to target the Sydney Roosters halves Cooper Cronk and Luke Keary as they seek to jump-start their NRL season against the reigning premiers.

Both sides go into the round two clash looking to open their accounts and a win over the competition favourites at Lottoland would go a long way to restoring some pride for the Sea Eagles after a disastrous 2018.

Elgey said if the Sea Eagles forwards could get at the Roosters' champion halves, it would go a long way to victory.

The Sea Eagles boast plenty of fire power on their edges in the form of Joel Thompson and Curtis Sironen and the pair are expected to roll out the welcome wagon for Cronk and Cleary at Lottoland on Saturday.

"Those two together, they're up there (with the best halves in the NRL)," Elgey said.

"They're extraordinary players and I think we're going to take them out,;we've just got to tire them out.

"If we can go through the middle and get to the edge, it's going to be a good one."

SuperCoach

An up-front and honest Elgey described his first outing in Manly colours as underwhelming, saying part of his game, including his kicking, was lacking in their round one defeat at the hands of the Wests Tigers.

Elgey is looking to rebuild his career after stagnating at the Gold Coast over the previous two seasons but beat out ex-NSW Origin half Trent Hodkinson for the position to partner Daly Cherry-Evans in the Sea Eagles' halves.

Hodkinson has been named on an extended bench for Saturday's clash and faces being relegated to reserve grade, but is waiting in the wings if Cherry-Evans and Elgey fail to click.

Elgey said he was taking responsibility for the performance and needed to step up against the Roosters.

"I think I didn't stand up with the last tackle options," Elgey said.

"(Tigers halves Luke) Brooks and Benji (Marshall) were a lot better and I have to take a bit of pressure off Chez.

"We spoke about that and it's a not a massive thing. We spoke about our game and we both have to go out this weekend and improve.

"He's a great talker and he's taken me under his wing and we're going to put round one behind us. It's a long season."

