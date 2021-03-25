IN THE PIPELINE: Artist tells story with rolls for the soul

Growing up in Bundaberg Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra has made many achievements throughout her career and now she has a new project to add to the list.

Growing up in Bundaberg Goreng Goreng artist Rachael Sarra has made many achievements throughout her career and now she has a new project to add to the list.

She's turned earrings, buses and the William Jolly Bridge into a work of art and now thanks to the contemporary artist's latest project, a trip to the loo has never been more exciting.

Goreng Goreng woman Rachael Sarra is known for creating colourful designs that form connections with her culture and give First Nations people a voice.

The talented artist, who grew up in the region, created the branding for the Milbi Festival and delivered a powerful TEDx talk in Bundaberg in 2019.

Rachael has since collaborated with the likes of Kmart, Concrete Jellyfish, Life Apparel Co and the Brisbane City Council but now she has something new in the pipeline.

In her most recent collaboration with How We Roll Co Rachael Sarra has created three limited edition designs for 100% recycled toilet paper.

Teaming up with How We Roll Co (HWRco) - suppliers in 100% recycled toilet paper, Rachael has created special designs for their latest release of rolls.

"We are so excited to have teamed up with Rachael Sarra for an exclusive limited edition roll out of our 100% recycled toilet paper," HWRco founder Georgia Wright said.

"Rachael uses art as a powerful tool in storytelling to educate and share Aboriginal culture and its evolution.

"We've received a great response from the collaboration with lots of positive feedback and we're thrilled with the outcome."

Featuring three limited edition designs Rachael and HWRco’s toilet paper range tells the story of generations, where we are now and movement.

"For me they tell a story of our connection to our culture, land and ancestors - our connection isn't always physical but it's always present," Georgia said.

"We are the product of our past as we navigate and path the way for our future … with each connection we share knowledge and stories, radiating across generations creating strong foundations and a powerful sense of identity.

"Where we are now is not always where we will be … our lives through all the ups and downs create moments in time where we have to grow, adapt and change (and) as we shed our skins on our past experiences we grow and evolve on our continuing journey.

"Watch as our ancestors move and speak to us … feel them in the breeze, hear them as the leaves ruffle in the branches (and) heal from our ancestors as we place our feet into the sinking sand of the salt water - they are here with us, moving with us and supporting us."

One customer has repurposed the toilet roll designs, turning Rachael’s artwork into a permanent display.

The artist said while she feels it's important for her work to be celebrated her main objective is to authentically represent First Nations culture and celebrate the diversity of its people.

"What really drew me to HWRco was the enthusiasm of the brand to embrace and celebrate not only my work but my culture as well," Rachael said.

"I really loved how sustainable they are too and that our two brands combined really beautifully."

Rachael recently released a collection with Matrix Hair celebrating all types of hair and humans.

While Georgia said HWRco intends on collaborating with other local artists for future product launches with more projects already underway.

A portion of proceeds from the limited edition rolls will go towards the artist and Bridging The Gap Foundation which aims to improve and advance the lives of indigenous Australians.

