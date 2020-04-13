‘In this together’: Donation helps community service upscale

SOUP FOR YOU: Bowen Neighbourhood Centre director Stephanie Cora, Bowen Neighbourhood Centre Community Council director Tamara Henry and Maritime Union Australia Bowen branch delegate Nat Hourn. A $2000 donation has been given by the MUA to help fund the expansion of the soup kitchen during coronavirus.

SOUP FOR YOU: Bowen Neighbourhood Centre director Stephanie Cora, Bowen Neighbourhood Centre Community Council director Tamara Henry and Maritime Union Australia Bowen branch delegate Nat Hourn. A $2000 donation has been given by the MUA to help fund the expansion of the soup kitchen during coronavirus.

AS CORONAVIRUS severely impacts the Whitsunday region, a generous donation has enabled a community service helping Bowen’s most vulnerable to quickly upscale.

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) Bowen branch donated $2000 to the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre’s soup kitchen appeal to help feed the most vulnerable in the community.

Bowen Neighbourhood Centre director Stephanie Cora said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time, with COVID-19 putting a freeze on the centre’s normal soup kitchen fundraising options.

The soup kitchen has run for about eight years and was funded by sales from the neighbourhood centre’s Shed Shop, which sold low cost second-hand goods.

“Generally we give out about 30 meals a week, but with so many people self-isolating we’re quickly looking to ramp up to about 100 meals and help more people out,” Ms Cora said.

“The board is so excited to have this money to fund the project. Honestly, I almost broke down when I got the call as it’s so important at the moment and we weren’t sure how we could afford it but we knew it needed to be done.

“There are a lot of at risk people isolating currently and this will help them get that little bit of extra help and a good meal.

“The donation will see us through for about the next two months and then we’ll start looking for funds again.”

The soup kitchen will begin to ramp up its meal production from this week.

Nat Hourn, the MUA Bowen branch delegate, said as “proud members” of the Bowen community, they felt it was important to give back when the town may be struggling.

The money raised is directly from the pockets of the Bowen employees, who place money in a rolling fund every shift to give back to community causes.

“We are fortunate enough to still have a job in these troubling times,” Mr Hourn said.

“It is a privilege to be working in such a beautiful town and as members of the MUA, we would like to give back to help all the families in need.

“We see important programs, like the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre, do fantastic work in our community and we hope we can assist this good organisation to help those who need it more than ever in these troubling times.

“If there’s anything we can do for the community, don’t hesitate to ask as we are in this together.”