Crime

In trouble after driving to help family member

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Aug 2019 4:00 AM
A MAN who's never held a driver's licence drove his cousin's car after a call for help from a female family member.

Mahlon Duncan, 22, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed, being someone who had never held a licence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Duncan originally told police he had an interstate licence but checks revealed otherwise.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Duncan worked as a ranger at Woorabinda but was moving to Darwin with his family.

She said he had received a call from a female family member crying and needing help, so he borrowed his cousin's car and was on his way back when he was intercepted.

Duncan was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

