Inaugural breakfast event to tackle the big issues

A SPECIAL breakfast will tackle the 'big' issues including relationships, parenting, mental health, drugs, alcohol and work-life balance.

The inaugural Mayoral Prayer Breakfast, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, will raise funds for the Whitsunday Chaplaincy Inc.

Established in 2016, Whitsunday Chaplaincy Inc is a network of chaplains and volunteers, who work to support people in vulnerable situations by providing holistic care, including mental, emotional, spiritual and social wellbeing.

The keynote speaker at the breakfast will be the CEO of Focus on the Family, Brett Ryan, who is based in Melbourne and is in the Whitsundays doing some work with local schools.

Focus on the Family is a non-profit organisation that offers relevant, practical support to help families thrive at every stage of life, with the aim being to help strengthen Australian families regardless of religion, politics, socio-economic status, culture or age.

Whitsunday Chaplaincy Inc chairman Olwyn Harris said the breakfast was being held in conjunction with the local Whitsunday Christian leaders' network and had been endorsed by the mayor.

"We noticed when talking about community that many other communities hold an annual Mayoral Prayer Breakfast and we have never done that here," she said.

"We felt there was a gap, and we felt we could honour our civic leaders and those people who provide support in our community.

"With fires, droughts and also floods at the start of the year, we are very conscious that we want to be able to support our community, and practically raise funds, so we can place more chaplaincy hours in our community.

"I think what Brett Ryan has to say about promoting healthy families will be very relevant and valuable in our community."

The sit-down breakfast is due to take place from 7am to 9.30am at Blaze cafe, Chapman Street, Proserpine.

Tickets are $50 each, or $300 for a table of six, with all proceeds going to Whitsunday Chaplaincy Inc.

Bookings are essential. RSVP by January 13, 2020, to Whitsunday Chaplaincy chairman Olwyn Harris on 0427 250 664 or email info@libertywhitsundays.org.au