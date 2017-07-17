Inaugural team defeats reigning premiers

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles women's team have defeated the reigning premiers to win their first game of the season.

Whitsunday captain Gina Carter said everything the team had been working on at training finally came together in a game.

"It's probably one of the first games where the girls have really played properly as a team and really gotten behind each other,” she said.

"We're finally putting what we have done at training into a game scenario.”

She said the team fought hard for the one-point win.

"It was a really good feeling to finally have a win,” Carter said.

"And getting it against Magpies made it that little bit sweeter.

"Given they're on top of the ladder and in our first game they absolutely flogged us.”

But it looks like the season is finally turning around for the team who were introduced into the women's competition just this year.

Carter said it was a really good effort from all players with Zali Hinschen taking out best on ground for Whitsunday.

Tayla Goody was also a stand out after booting two goals in the second quarter.

RESULTS

Women

North Mackay Saints defeated Bakers Creek Tigresses 67-6

Whitsunday Sea Eagles defeated magpies 34-33

Men

Mackay City Hawks defeated Eastern Swans 129-67

North Mackay Saints defeated Bakers Creek Tigers 69-38

Whitsunday Sea Eagles defeated Magpies 36-129