INCOMING DELIVERY: Meals on Wheels adapts for community

Bowen Meals on Wheels volunteers Jan Friar and Doug Connors ready to go out and deliver to clients.

ONE of Bowen’s most beloved community service’s has changed with the times and said they will continue to help the region’s most vulnerable, despite difficult times.

Bowen Meals on Wheels have adapted their methods, but kept the same love and care as always for their clients, as they face a new challenge during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowen Meals on Wheels treasurer Chris Storrie said the organisation had initially felt some anxiety and worry when the pandemic began and had been “bombarded with information” from different authorities.

However, she said through changes to the organisation’s procedures the community group had been able to maintain their service – all while practising safe social distancing and hygiene practices.

“While kitchen procedures have changed little, our delivery methods have been altered so that delivery volunteers do not enter clients dwellings unless absolutely necessary,” Ms Storrie said.

Bowen Meals on Wheels chef Tamarra Robson and volunteer Doug Connors.

“All delivery people have been provided with hand sanitiser for use before and after each drop-off. Forward planning has also been made so that we can continue in the event of a local outbreak of the virus.”

Bowen Meals on Wheels Head Chef Tamarra Robson said it was a trying time when the pandemic initially began, but the support from volunteers made her job easier.

“It’s very satisfying to be able to continue providing meals to our clients,” she said.

“We understand that a lot of them are isolated and our services were greatly appreciated.”

Ms Storrie said due to coronavirus restrictions the organisation has lost the services of the Women’s Prison Camp at Bowen who help in the kitchen.

She said the Bowen volunteer community had stepped up to the plate though, despite many falling into the high risk category.

Bowen Meals on Wheels volunteers Brenda Downham and Doug Connors with chef Tamarra Robson preparing in the back.

She said many businesses had continued to help Meals on Wheels through the pandemic.

“As most of our volunteers are retired, they fall into the ‘at risk’ group concerning the virus, but they have continued to turn up,” she said.

“Local businesses have continued to support us through the crisis, with Bowen Packaging donating toilet paper to be distributed to clients and LiveLife Pharmacies providing funds to help with additional costs for items such as sanitisers and cleaning supplies.

“We have also received further funding from Abbot Point Bulk Coal Pty Ltd and support in kind from Lewie Fire and Pest Evict, which assists support and donations from local individuals and organisations such as Lions and the Masonic Lodge.

Ms Storrie said Bowen Meals on Wheels was always looking for more volunteers, with more information available by phoning her on 0419431006.