Incomplete house the hottest in Australia

Check out the size of this home, which dwarfs everything around it.

A mind-blowing home that can be turned into a 200-seat concert theatre is the hottest house in the country right now - even though it's not complete.

The house which sits on a massive 3,557sq m block in Brisbane's north was the most viewed property in the country last week, according to latest data from realestate.com.au.

It's being built on such a grand scale that the deck has got to be one of the largest ever seen in a Brisbane home.

That's because the owner of 55 Courageous Court, Newport, secured permission to not just build a wraparound deck spanning 180 degrees of the canal site, but also the largest pontoon on the peninsula - which can accommodate a 120 foot super yacht.

"Most people couldn't even dare to dream this big," was how the real estate agent Michael Spillane of Innov8 Property Sales Albany Creek described it.

The boardwalk wraps around half the property boundary.

"To state that this property could never be replaced, never be replicated or never be reconstructed for anywhere near as much as what the owner is expecting is a significant understatement."

He said the owner had "fastidiously overseen every intricate detail of the construction so far".

One of the most striking features of the eight bedroom, nine bathroom, eight car garage home was the space.

"The middle level will amaze you as you step into your massive private home theatre," Mr Spillane said.

"This room is soundproofed and in all honesty, could easily be designed in a way that it could transform into a 200-seat concert hall with separate bar area."

The main living space ceiling is three storeys high.

It also has a caretaker's quarters plus a master suite that can be turned into a self-contained "granny flat", as well as the grandeur of three storey high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a lift, electric blinds, ducted airconditioning systems, LED lights and smart controls with central CBUS hubs.

Each bedroom comes with its own walk-in robe and balcony access plus a bathroom big enough to accommodate an oversized spa along with a shower and separate toilet.

There was also a large shed with office space, a private ramp for small boats, and capacity to store 100,000 gallons of water.

The chef’s kitchen is fully loaded with commercial grade features.

The chef's kitchen comes with commercial sized sinks, multiple fridges and freezers, integrated dishwashers, commercial exhaust systems, three designer ovens, two warming drawers, pop-up power-points and appliance cupboards, and two cooktops.

The property is open for expressions of interest, with inspections by appointment.

The property was a labour of love by the owner.

The home is incomplete.

There are water views everywhere.

This is how it looks from the road.

Multiple appliances including fridges and ovens are par for the course.