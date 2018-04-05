Menu
Incredible food served to you

WHITSUNDAY FOODSERVICE: Carlos Barlisan, Pat Morrissey, Dan Zealand, Trish Smith and Natasha Beverstock, with treats.
tamera francis
SIZE doesn't matter; Whitsunday Foodservice has your next function sorted.

The team collaborates with local businesses where possible and supplies companies to cater functions and events.

If you're looking for a do-it-yourself solution, the team can work with you to satisfy the needs of your guests.

With food options that cater to most dietary requirements, gluten free, vegetarian or vegan, the team will go above and beyond to ensure you or your guests aren't stuck with bland, basic substitutes.

Family owned and operated, the business has serviced and provided food solutions to the Whitsundays community since 1984.

With an extensive range of more than 4000 product lines, the helpful team at Whitsunday Foodservice can provide a comprehensive solution or advice on what options are available to you.

HACCP accredited, the team has chefs and butchers to assist with your catering needs.

Let them help you with their comprehensive range of fresh, dry and frozen products.

Whether you choose to collect your precious cargo or have one of the team deliver the goods to your business, a friendly face will await you.

Whitsunday Foodservice can even hook you up with the cleaning products to sort out any mess guests create while devouring the delicious food supplied at your function.

Let the team help you to design the perfect menu or spread for your next event, business function or anything in between.

The front doors, not the freezer doors are always open within office hours with friendly staff on hand happy to help with any query.

Topics:  catering events feature featured content whitsunday foodservices whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

