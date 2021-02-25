‘Incredible’ photo emerges after Tiger crash

Tiger Woods most recent car crash is his third major accident

Everyone is hoping Tiger Woods is OK after his serious crash made headlines around the world on Wednesday (AEDT).

The golf legend underwent a "long surgical procedure" to treat "comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones" in his right leg after his car rolled several times off a highway in Los Angeles.

Woods is conscious and recovering in hospital as the world sends its best wishes to the 45-year-old.

In a sign of how revered he is, an incredible photo emerged of a tribute to Woods at St Andrews Golf Course in Scotland - often referred to as the "home of golf".

Sand art specialist Robert Lloyd Ogle III carved out a huge Tiger Woods logo with "thoughts and prayers" written underneath to show support for the 15-time major winner.

Woods has won two British Opens at St Andrews, in 2000 and 2005, and the photo of Ogle's masterpiece quickly went viral among golf lovers on social media.

Golf writer Daniel Rapaport reacted to it on Twitter, writing: "Incredible tribute to Tiger at St Andrews, the home of golf, today.

"The entire sports world is united in wishing him a speedy recovery."

Everyone is hoping for Tiger's recovery.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade also reacted to the terrible news, having received a golf lesson from Woods the day before his crash.

Wade told NBA on TNT that he had been "so proud" to post Instagram pictures earlier that day of his time with the GOAT (greatest of all time).

"I took a nap - and woke up to the news," the 39-year-old ex-basketballer said. "Just like everybody out there, my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.

"Because we all were shaken and shook at that moment, not knowing what happened with Tiger.

"I picked up a golf club, like many in the black community, because of Tiger Woods. My prayers go out to him and hopefully a speedy recovery for him.

"And hopefully get a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do and that's playing the game of golf, and I'm just grateful that he took the time to teach me a few things about the game yesterday."

Aerial shots showed the horrific damage to Woods’ car.

WORLD REACTS TO HORROR NEWS

Former US president Donald Trump led a host of wellwishers, saying: "Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion."

Another ex-American president, Barack Obama, tweeted: "Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight - here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."

Aussie golf legend Greg Norman added: "He has mental strength stronger than most and has fought many battles and won many of them. His mental strength will win this battle."

Golf professional Justin Thomas fought to hold back tears as he reacted to the incident during a press conference.

"I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident," Thomas said. "I just hope he's alright. Just worried for his kids, you know. I'm sure they're struggling."

Ian Poulter tweeted: "Wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad."

The PGA Tour also released a statement saying: "Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

