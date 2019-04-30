Now for World Cup: Warner’s form hits new high

David Warner has signed off from the IPL in swashbuckling style.

DAVID Warner has signed off from the IPL in swashbuckling style, blasting 81 from 56 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 45-run victory over Kings XI Punjab.

Warner, who will return home to begin preparations for Australia's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales which starts next month, has made a stunning return to action following his 12-month suspension.

The left-hander has scored a league-leading 692 runs at 69.20 in his 12 innings for the Sunrisers, including eight 50s and a century, and will head to the UK in red-hot form ahead of his reintroduction to the Australia side.

"I think it just goes back to being still as a batsman," Warner said after the match.

"I get the tendency to moving around a bit if there have been a few dots. But I have worked hard over the last few months.

"Just put the bat down and tried to be the best man I can be, the best husband I can be and that's worked for me."

After being put in to bat by Kings XI skipper Ravi Ashwin, Warner, who was named man of the match, and Wriddhiman Saha put on 78 for the first wicket.

Manish Pandey (36) put on another 82 runs with Warner, as the pair tore into the bowling of teenage Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

David Warner has been in super form in the IPL. Picture: AP

The 18-year-old finished with disastrous figures of 0-66 from four overs - the worst by an overseas player in the league's history.

Warner's blitzkrieg, which included seven fours and two sixes, was ended by Ashwin in the 16th over and the Sunrisers added a further 49 runs for the loss of three more wickets to close on an imposing 6-212.

The Sunrisers got off to the perfect start with the ball when Pandey took a superb diving catch off Khaleel Ahmed to dismiss Chris Gayle for four.

Opener KL Rahul batted superbly for his 79, but failed to receive any notable support as the Kings side lost wickets at regular intervals to finish their innings at 8-167.

