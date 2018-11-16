Smith and Warner seal $2.4m returns from suspension

David Warner and Steve Smith have retained their lucrative contracts in the Indian Premier League. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

STEVE Smith and David Warner will be able to use next year's Indian Premier League to prepare for the Cricket World Cup after being welcomed back by their respective franchises.

Left out of last year's tournament amid the fallout of the ball-tampering saga, the pair will return to the competition next March.

It means Smith will be free to play with the Rajasthan Royals on the $2.4 million contract he was picked up on in last year's auction.

His former vice-captain Warner will be back playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad on a similar deal, after he led them to victory in 2016.

coincidentally, next year's tournament is due to start on March 29 - the same day Smith and Warner's Cricket Australia-enforced 12-month suspensions end.

It could mean they are able to begin playing in the IPL before their national counterparts, with CA not approving state or national-contracted players to appear in the tournament until their Sheffield Shield duties are complete - with that final set for March 28 until April 1.

Australia are due to play a three-match one-day series against Pakistan in March, which is likely to conclude in the final week off the month.

Regardless, Smith and Warner will be unable to play the IPL in its entirety given CA has scheduled a World Cup training camp for the start of May.

Players were told on Thursday they must also make themselves available for that camp, which is well before the IPL final on May 19.

Players who miss any games in the lucrative competition take a hit to their overall salary.

The T20 league will be one of several Warner and Smith have played since their bans last March, including in Canada, Darwin and the Caribbean.

Fellow Australians retained were Chris Lynn by Kolkata, Billy Stanlake at Hyderabad, Andrew Tye at Kings XI Punjab and Nathan Coulter-Nile at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Marcus Stoinis was traded from Kings XI Punjab to Bangalore. Mitchell Starc (Kolkata), Aaron Finch (Kings XI Punjab), Glenn Maxwell (Delhi Daredevils) Pat Cummins (Mumbai Indians) and D'Arcy Short (Rajasthan) were released by their clubs and can nominate for next month's auction.

Starc has already indicated he is unlikely to, as the left-arm quick prepares for a draining five-month tour of England for the World Cup and Ashes.

