Indie rockers to smash it out of the Ball Park in Airlie

GET READY TO PARTY: Ball Park Music will rock Airlie Beach in June. Contributed

WHEN the lights went out mid-set at a recent festival, Ball Park Music continued to thrash out their music in the dark.

The show must go on, and as their indie/rock tunes washed through the crowd, thousands of tiny lights began to emerge from the audience as crowd members pulled their phones out, bright screens cutting the night.

The Brisbane band were playing at a winery in South Australia, and guitarist Dean Hanson described the location as "the middle of nowhere”.

"The power for the whole festival was running off diesel generators,” Hanson said.

"The diesel tripped out, and the entire lighting for the gig just went black. Ironically enough we were playing our song Tripping the Light Fantastic.

"People might see that as an inconvenience; something like that is a little bit different, it's memorable and exciting for us.”

Hanson said it had been about two years since the band had done any extensive touring, but a regional roadie seemed like the perfect way to wrap up the last 18 months of campaigning for their album Good Mood.

Good Mood was voted number one album by Triple J listeners last year, and Hanson said it was a big surprise for the group.

"We always consider ourselves to be the underdog band, we've never really won a lot of awards or get much recognition for that sort of thing,” he said.

The 21-date regional tour will take the band to places they've never played before, and they're excited to be landing in the Whitsundays in June.

Hanson said their gigs were high energy, and the band loved to get the audience involved and singing along to the show.

"We're all excited, and we've got five records now so the hardest part is always coming up with a set list,” he said.

Hanson said when the band played at festivals, they generally got a 45-minute slot.

"It's pretty much a greatest hit set, as we smash out all the songs that people love and sing along to,” he said.

But it's a different story when the band play their own shows, as they've got more time to pull out songs from across all their albums.

Hanson said he loved to play She Only Loves Me When I'm There, a song from their third album he described as a "party starter”.

"It's one of our biggest songs and it's fun to watch the audience jump up and down and sing it out loud,” he said.

The band have been working hard, and Hanson said they had started writing music for record six.

"We've got about an album's worth of demos lying around,” he said.

"Without any firm plans, we hope to have at least a new song out by the end of this year.”

DON'T MISS OUT

WHAT: Ball Park Music's Good Mood tour

WHEN: Friday, June 21

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

COST: $55.10